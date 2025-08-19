CotizacionesSecciones
IT: Gartner Inc

253.76 USD 2.91 (1.16%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de IT de hoy ha cambiado un 1.16%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 251.16, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 256.60.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Gartner Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

IT News

Rango diario
251.16 256.60
Rango anual
229.74 584.01
Cierres anteriores
250.85
Open
251.98
Bid
253.76
Ask
254.06
Low
251.16
High
256.60
Volumen
1.581 K
Cambio diario
1.16%
Cambio mensual
2.44%
Cambio a 6 meses
-39.02%
Cambio anual
-49.68%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B