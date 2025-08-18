通貨 / IT
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
IT: Gartner Inc
252.92 USD 0.84 (0.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ITの今日の為替レートは、-0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり251.45の安値と257.48の高値で取引されました。
Gartner Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IT News
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- ガートナー株、UBSが中立的見解を維持する中で自社株買い認可額を増加
- Gartner stock sees increased buyback authorization as UBS maintains neutral stance
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- RBC starts Gartner at with neutral view amid AI risks and slower growth
- RBC Capital initiates Gartner stock coverage with Sector Perform rating
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- These Were the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Wolfe Research initiates Gartner stock coverage with Peerperform rating
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- These Were the S&P 500 Index's Worst Performing Stocks in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Earnings call transcript: Gartner Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock drops
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Morning Bid: Suits and smiles define new Ukraine talks
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Morning Bid: Zelenskiy heads back to Washington (with friends)
1日のレンジ
251.45 257.48
1年のレンジ
229.74 584.01
- 以前の終値
- 253.76
- 始値
- 256.09
- 買値
- 252.92
- 買値
- 253.22
- 安値
- 251.45
- 高値
- 257.48
- 出来高
- 2.914 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.33%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.10%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -39.22%
- 1年の変化
- -49.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K