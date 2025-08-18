クォートセクション
IT: Gartner Inc

252.92 USD 0.84 (0.33%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ITの今日の為替レートは、-0.33%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり251.45の安値と257.48の高値で取引されました。

Gartner Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
251.45 257.48
1年のレンジ
229.74 584.01
以前の終値
253.76
始値
256.09
買値
252.92
買値
253.22
安値
251.45
高値
257.48
出来高
2.914 K
1日の変化
-0.33%
1ヶ月の変化
2.10%
6ヶ月の変化
-39.22%
1年の変化
-49.84%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K