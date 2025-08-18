Valute / IT
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
IT: Gartner Inc
256.37 USD 3.45 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IT ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.50 e ad un massimo di 257.32.
Segui le dinamiche di Gartner Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IT News
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Il titolo Gartner vede un aumento dell’autorizzazione al riacquisto mentre UBS mantiene posizione neutrale
- Gartner stock sees increased buyback authorization as UBS maintains neutral stance
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- RBC starts Gartner at with neutral view amid AI risks and slower growth
- RBC Capital initiates Gartner stock coverage with Sector Perform rating
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- These Were the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Wolfe Research initiates Gartner stock coverage with Peerperform rating
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- These Were the S&P 500 Index's Worst Performing Stocks in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Earnings call transcript: Gartner Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock drops
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Morning Bid: Suits and smiles define new Ukraine talks
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Morning Bid: Zelenskiy heads back to Washington (with friends)
Intervallo Giornaliero
252.50 257.32
Intervallo Annuale
229.74 584.01
- Chiusura Precedente
- 252.92
- Apertura
- 252.85
- Bid
- 256.37
- Ask
- 256.67
- Minimo
- 252.50
- Massimo
- 257.32
- Volume
- 3.882 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.36%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -38.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- -49.16%
20 settembre, sabato