IT: Gartner Inc

256.37 USD 3.45 (1.36%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IT ha avuto una variazione del 1.36% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 252.50 e ad un massimo di 257.32.

Segui le dinamiche di Gartner Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
252.50 257.32
Intervallo Annuale
229.74 584.01
Chiusura Precedente
252.92
Apertura
252.85
Bid
256.37
Ask
256.67
Minimo
252.50
Massimo
257.32
Volume
3.882 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.36%
Variazione Mensile
3.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-38.39%
Variazione Annuale
-49.16%
20 settembre, sabato