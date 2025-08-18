Currencies / IT
IT: Gartner Inc
250.45 USD 3.52 (1.43%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
IT exchange rate has changed by 1.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 245.77 and at a high of 251.87.
Follow Gartner Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
245.77 251.87
Year Range
229.74 584.01
- Previous Close
- 246.93
- Open
- 246.23
- Bid
- 250.45
- Ask
- 250.75
- Low
- 245.77
- High
- 251.87
- Volume
- 1.364 K
- Daily Change
- 1.43%
- Month Change
- 1.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.82%
- Year Change
- -50.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%