Devises / IT
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
IT: Gartner Inc
256.37 USD 3.45 (1.36%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de IT a changé de 1.36% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 252.50 et à un maximum de 257.32.
Suivez la dynamique Gartner Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
IT Nouvelles
- Morning Bid: Fed opens September meeting with independence under threat
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- L’action Gartner voit son autorisation de rachat augmentée, UBS maintient sa position neutre
- Gartner stock sees increased buyback authorization as UBS maintains neutral stance
- Tracking Ron Baron's BAMCO Portfolio - Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:BARIX)
- This Was the Top-Performing Stock in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- RBC starts Gartner at with neutral view amid AI risks and slower growth
- RBC Capital initiates Gartner stock coverage with Sector Perform rating
- Morning Bid: Political turmoil comes thick and fast
- Skillsoft Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
- These Were the 5 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets bet big on Goldilocks payrolls number
- These Were the 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- Wolfe Research initiates Gartner stock coverage with Peerperform rating
- Morning Bid: Bond markets rattle as Xi's tanks roll
- These Were the S&P 500 Index's Worst Performing Stocks in August 2025
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- Morning Bid: The 'Why' matters for rallies, and rate cuts
- Twenty Companies, In My Opinion, Facing Existential AI Disruption Risk
- Earnings call transcript: Gartner Q2 2025 beats EPS forecast, stock drops
- PTF: Technology Dashboard For August
- Morning Bid: Suits and smiles define new Ukraine talks
- Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Morning Bid: Zelenskiy heads back to Washington (with friends)
Range quotidien
252.50 257.32
Range Annuel
229.74 584.01
- Clôture Précédente
- 252.92
- Ouverture
- 252.85
- Bid
- 256.37
- Ask
- 256.67
- Plus Bas
- 252.50
- Plus Haut
- 257.32
- Volume
- 3.882 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.36%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.50%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -38.39%
- Changement Annuel
- -49.16%
20 septembre, samedi