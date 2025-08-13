Moedas / INGR
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated
124.29 USD 0.52 (0.42%)
Setor: Consumo básico Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INGR para hoje mudou para 0.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 123.75 e o mais alto foi 124.73.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ingredion Incorporated. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
INGR Notícias
Faixa diária
123.75 124.73
Faixa anual
120.51 155.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 123.77
- Open
- 124.73
- Bid
- 124.29
- Ask
- 124.59
- Low
- 123.75
- High
- 124.73
- Volume
- 62
- Mudança diária
- 0.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -3.94%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.68%
- Mudança anual
- -9.12%
