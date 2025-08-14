通貨 / INGR
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated
124.03 USD 0.26 (0.21%)
セクター: 消費者防御 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INGRの今日の為替レートは、0.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり123.75の安値と124.73の高値で取引されました。
Ingredion Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
123.75 124.73
1年のレンジ
120.51 155.44
- 以前の終値
- 123.77
- 始値
- 124.73
- 買値
- 124.03
- 買値
- 124.33
- 安値
- 123.75
- 高値
- 124.73
- 出来高
- 1.049 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -4.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.87%
- 1年の変化
- -9.31%
