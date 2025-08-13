Divisas / INGR
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated
123.77 USD 1.96 (1.56%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de INGR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 123.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.23.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ingredion Incorporated. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
123.47 127.23
Rango anual
120.51 155.44
- Cierres anteriores
- 125.73
- Open
- 126.86
- Bid
- 123.77
- Ask
- 124.07
- Low
- 123.47
- High
- 127.23
- Volumen
- 1.862 K
- Cambio diario
- -1.56%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.34%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.07%
- Cambio anual
- -9.50%
