INGR: Ingredion Incorporated

123.77 USD 1.96 (1.56%)
Sector: Valores de Consumo Defensivo Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de INGR de hoy ha cambiado un -1.56%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 123.47, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 127.23.

Rango diario
123.47 127.23
Rango anual
120.51 155.44
Cierres anteriores
125.73
Open
126.86
Bid
123.77
Ask
124.07
Low
123.47
High
127.23
Volumen
1.862 K
Cambio diario
-1.56%
Cambio mensual
-4.34%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.07%
Cambio anual
-9.50%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B