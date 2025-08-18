Valute / INGR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated
122.62 USD 1.41 (1.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INGR ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 122.35 e ad un massimo di 124.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Ingredion Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INGR News
- Will Medifast's Strategic Endeavors Deliver Growth in 2025?
- UBS conferma il rating Neutral su Ingredion, mantiene target price a $144
- UBS reiterates Neutral rating on Ingredion stock, maintains $144 price target
- Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 2025 Investor Day Call (Transcript)
- Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) 2025 Investor Day Call (Transcript)
- GIS Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Down 3% Y/Y
- XME: Materials Dashboard For September (NYSEARCA:XME)
- Kimberly-Clark Leverages Innovation and Premiumization to Aid Growth
- Will Church & Dwight's Innovation & Global Expansion Fuel Growth?
- INGR vs. DANOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Are Investors Undervaluing Associated British Foods (ASBFY) Right Now?
- Campbell's Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Organic Sales Drop 3% Y/Y
- 5 Low-Beta Defensive Stocks to Bank on as Consumer Confidence Shrinks
- Will Tyson Foods' Protein Leadership and Innovation Fuel Growth?
- Can Sysco's Strategic Efforts & Acquisitions Power Growth?
- McDonald’s And Microsoft Stock Among 12 Companies Announce Annual Increases In September
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Ingredion enters new $1 billion revolving credit facility, replaces prior agreement
- INGR or KRYAY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Should Value Investors Buy Ingredion (INGR) Stock?
- Coty Reports Q4 Loss, LFL Revenues Decline Y/Y, Stock Down 18%
- Medifast Bolsters Growth Through Health & Wellness Solutions
- Ingredion (INGR) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Can Kraft Heinz's Strategic Moves & Innovations Drive Growth in 2025?
Intervallo Giornaliero
122.35 124.42
Intervallo Annuale
120.51 155.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 124.03
- Apertura
- 123.78
- Bid
- 122.62
- Ask
- 122.92
- Minimo
- 122.35
- Massimo
- 124.42
- Volume
- 1.361 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- -5.23%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.92%
- Variazione Annuale
- -10.34%
20 settembre, sabato