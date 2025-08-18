QuotazioniSezioni
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated

122.62 USD 1.41 (1.14%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Difensivi Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INGR ha avuto una variazione del -1.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 122.35 e ad un massimo di 124.42.

Segui le dinamiche di Ingredion Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
122.35 124.42
Intervallo Annuale
120.51 155.44
Chiusura Precedente
124.03
Apertura
123.78
Bid
122.62
Ask
122.92
Minimo
122.35
Massimo
124.42
Volume
1.361 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.14%
Variazione Mensile
-5.23%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.92%
Variazione Annuale
-10.34%
20 settembre, sabato