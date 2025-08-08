Currencies / INGR
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated
125.35 USD 1.64 (1.33%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INGR exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.94 and at a high of 125.57.
Follow Ingredion Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
123.94 125.57
Year Range
120.51 155.44
- Previous Close
- 123.71
- Open
- 123.94
- Bid
- 125.35
- Ask
- 125.65
- Low
- 123.94
- High
- 125.57
- Volume
- 554
- Daily Change
- 1.33%
- Month Change
- -3.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.89%
- Year Change
- -8.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%