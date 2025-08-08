QuotesSections
Currencies / INGR
INGR: Ingredion Incorporated

125.35 USD 1.64 (1.33%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INGR exchange rate has changed by 1.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 123.94 and at a high of 125.57.

Daily Range
123.94 125.57
Year Range
120.51 155.44
Previous Close
123.71
Open
123.94
Bid
125.35
Ask
125.65
Low
123.94
High
125.57
Volume
554
Daily Change
1.33%
Month Change
-3.12%
6 Months Change
-6.89%
Year Change
-8.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%