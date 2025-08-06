Moedas / INFL
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
43.87 USD 0.36 (0.83%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INFL para hoje mudou para 0.83%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.66 e o mais alto foi 43.90.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFL Notícias
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- German retail sales fall more than expected, import prices down
- UK producer price inflation rises to two-year high in June
- German consumer sentiment dips in September on job loss concerns, finds GfK
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Trump calls on Fed Governor Cook to resign
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- Anything But The Doldrums
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Fed cut seen near certain after inflation data, Bessent comments
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- US Fed's Bowman: Latest jobs data stiffens support for three rate cuts in 2025
- China's July factory-gate prices miss forecast, deflation concerns persist
- China's July consumer prices flat, factory-gate prices miss forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
Faixa diária
43.66 43.90
Faixa anual
35.14 43.98
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.51
- Open
- 43.78
- Bid
- 43.87
- Ask
- 44.17
- Low
- 43.66
- High
- 43.90
- Volume
- 189
- Mudança diária
- 0.83%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.11%
- Mudança anual
- 16.74%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh