INFL
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

43.87 USD 0.36 (0.83%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

INFLの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.66の安値と43.90の高値で取引されました。

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
43.66 43.90
1年のレンジ
35.14 43.98
以前の終値
43.51
始値
43.78
買値
43.87
買値
44.17
安値
43.66
高値
43.90
出来高
189
1日の変化
0.83%
1ヶ月の変化
2.45%
6ヶ月の変化
8.11%
1年の変化
16.74%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K