通貨 / INFL
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
43.87 USD 0.36 (0.83%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
INFLの今日の為替レートは、0.83%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.66の安値と43.90の高値で取引されました。
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
43.66 43.90
1年のレンジ
35.14 43.98
- 以前の終値
- 43.51
- 始値
- 43.78
- 買値
- 43.87
- 買値
- 44.17
- 安値
- 43.66
- 高値
- 43.90
- 出来高
- 189
- 1日の変化
- 0.83%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 8.11%
- 1年の変化
- 16.74%
