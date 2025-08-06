QuotesSections
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

43.87 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

INFL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.65 and at a high of 43.95.

Daily Range
43.65 43.95
Year Range
35.14 43.98
Previous Close
43.87
Open
43.77
Bid
43.87
Ask
44.17
Low
43.65
High
43.95
Volume
160
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
2.45%
6 Months Change
8.11%
Year Change
16.74%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
418
Fcst
Prev
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
542
Fcst
Prev
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
266.4 K
Fcst
Prev
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
98.7 K
Fcst
Prev
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
-225.1 K
Fcst
Prev
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
17.8 K
Fcst
Prev
25.5 K