INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

43.87 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日INFL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点43.65和高点43.95进行交易。

关注Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
43.65 43.95
年范围
35.14 43.98
前一天收盘价
43.87
开盘价
43.77
卖价
43.87
买价
44.17
最低价
43.65
最高价
43.95
交易量
160
日变化
0.00%
月变化
2.45%
6个月变化
8.11%
年变化
16.74%
21 九月, 星期日