货币 / INFL
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
43.87 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INFL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点43.65和高点43.95进行交易。
关注Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INFL新闻
- Global Economic Outlook: September 2025
- Weekly Market Pulse: An Energetic Market (null:SPX)
- UK inflation holds at 3.8%, highest among big rich economies
- INFL: ETF Using Inflation As A Tailwind (NYSEARCA:INFL)
- UK shoppers spent more as temperatures rose in August, BRC survey shows
- Global Leading Indicators, August 2025 - Who's Afraid Of Payrolls Anyway?
- Up And Away? Tracking Equity Markets After Record Highs
- German retail sales fall more than expected, import prices down
- UK producer price inflation rises to two-year high in June
- German consumer sentiment dips in September on job loss concerns, finds GfK
- Powell Suggests A Change To Fed Policy
- Trump calls on Fed Governor Cook to resign
- UK inflation rises to highest since early 2024 at 3.8%
- UK inflation rises to 3.8% in July, ONS says
- Anything But The Doldrums
- The US economy's key weak spots in five charts
- Fed cut seen near certain after inflation data, Bessent comments
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- A 20,000-Foot Perspective: Can Bonds And Equities Both Be Right?
- US Fed's Bowman: Latest jobs data stiffens support for three rate cuts in 2025
- China's July factory-gate prices miss forecast, deflation concerns persist
- China's July consumer prices flat, factory-gate prices miss forecast
- India holds rates as expected but flags risks from US tariffs
- India holds rates as expected but flags growth risks from US tariffs
日范围
43.65 43.95
年范围
35.14 43.98
- 前一天收盘价
- 43.87
- 开盘价
- 43.77
- 卖价
- 43.87
- 买价
- 44.17
- 最低价
- 43.65
- 最高价
- 43.95
- 交易量
- 160
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 2.45%
- 6个月变化
- 8.11%
- 年变化
- 16.74%
21 九月, 星期日