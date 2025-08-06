Valute / INFL
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
43.87 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.65 e ad un massimo di 43.95.
Segui le dinamiche di Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INFL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.65 43.95
Intervallo Annuale
35.14 43.98
- Chiusura Precedente
- 43.87
- Apertura
- 43.77
- Bid
- 43.87
- Ask
- 44.17
- Minimo
- 43.65
- Massimo
- 43.95
- Volume
- 160
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.11%
- Variazione Annuale
- 16.74%
21 settembre, domenica