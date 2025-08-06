QuotazioniSezioni
INFL: Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

43.87 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.65 e ad un massimo di 43.95.

Segui le dinamiche di Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
43.65 43.95
Intervallo Annuale
35.14 43.98
Chiusura Precedente
43.87
Apertura
43.77
Bid
43.87
Ask
44.17
Minimo
43.65
Massimo
43.95
Volume
160
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
2.45%
Variazione Semestrale
8.11%
Variazione Annuale
16.74%
21 settembre, domenica