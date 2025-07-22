Moedas / INDV
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
INDV: Indivior PLC
22.97 USD 0.20 (0.88%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do INDV para hoje mudou para 0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.73 e o mais alto foi 23.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Indivior PLC. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
INDV Notícias
- What Makes Indivior PLC (INDV) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at $25.03
- Indivior stock price target raised to $34 from $27 at Craig-Hallum
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Indivior stock
- Indivior announces restructuring charges of up to $50 million as part of cost-cutting plan
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 24.64 USD
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Indivior updates CFO employment agreements with no change to compensation
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 23.44 USD
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 22.36 USD
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- All You Need to Know About Indivior (INDV) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Indivior PLC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:INDV)
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Indivior Q2 2025 slides: SUBLOCADE growth drives raised guidance, shares surge
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 17.56 USD
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 16.36 USD
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Indivior stock with Buy rating on reset expectations
Faixa diária
22.73 23.33
Faixa anual
7.33 25.09
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.77
- Open
- 22.89
- Bid
- 22.97
- Ask
- 23.27
- Low
- 22.73
- High
- 23.33
- Volume
- 3.392 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.90%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 139.52%
- Mudança anual
- 137.54%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh