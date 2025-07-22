货币 / INDV
INDV: Indivior PLC
23.19 USD 0.42 (1.84%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日INDV汇率已更改1.84%。当日，交易品种以低点22.73和高点23.33进行交易。
关注Indivior PLC动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
INDV新闻
- What Makes Indivior PLC (INDV) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at $25.03
- Indivior stock price target raised to $34 from $27 at Craig-Hallum
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Indivior stock
- Indivior announces restructuring charges of up to $50 million as part of cost-cutting plan
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 24.64 USD
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Indivior updates CFO employment agreements with no change to compensation
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 23.44 USD
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 22.36 USD
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- All You Need to Know About Indivior (INDV) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Indivior PLC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:INDV)
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Indivior Q2 2025 slides: SUBLOCADE growth drives raised guidance, shares surge
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 17.56 USD
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 16.36 USD
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Indivior stock with Buy rating on reset expectations
日范围
22.73 23.33
年范围
7.33 25.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.77
- 开盘价
- 22.89
- 卖价
- 23.19
- 买价
- 23.49
- 最低价
- 22.73
- 最高价
- 23.33
- 交易量
- 910
- 日变化
- 1.84%
- 月变化
- -5.00%
- 6个月变化
- 141.81%
- 年变化
- 139.81%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值