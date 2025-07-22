Valute / INDV
INDV: Indivior PLC
22.51 USD 0.38 (1.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INDV ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.33 e ad un massimo di 23.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Indivior PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
INDV News
- What Makes Indivior PLC (INDV) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at $25.03
- Indivior stock price target raised to $34 from $27 at Craig-Hallum
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Indivior stock
- Indivior announces restructuring charges of up to $50 million as part of cost-cutting plan
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 24.64 USD
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Indivior updates CFO employment agreements with no change to compensation
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 23.44 USD
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 22.36 USD
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- All You Need to Know About Indivior (INDV) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Indivior PLC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:INDV)
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Indivior Q2 2025 slides: SUBLOCADE growth drives raised guidance, shares surge
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 17.56 USD
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 16.36 USD
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Indivior stock with Buy rating on reset expectations
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.33 23.07
Intervallo Annuale
7.33 25.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.89
- Apertura
- 23.07
- Bid
- 22.51
- Ask
- 22.81
- Minimo
- 22.33
- Massimo
- 23.07
- Volume
- 5.986 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.66%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 134.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 132.78%
