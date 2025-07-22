QuotazioniSezioni
INDV: Indivior PLC

22.51 USD 0.38 (1.66%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio INDV ha avuto una variazione del -1.66% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.33 e ad un massimo di 23.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Indivior PLC. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.33 23.07
Intervallo Annuale
7.33 25.09
Chiusura Precedente
22.89
Apertura
23.07
Bid
22.51
Ask
22.81
Minimo
22.33
Massimo
23.07
Volume
5.986 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.66%
Variazione Mensile
-7.78%
Variazione Semestrale
134.72%
Variazione Annuale
132.78%
