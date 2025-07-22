Currencies / INDV
INDV: Indivior PLC
22.39 USD 0.80 (3.45%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
INDV exchange rate has changed by -3.45% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.29 and at a high of 23.20.
Follow Indivior PLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
INDV News
- What Makes Indivior PLC (INDV) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at $25.03
- Indivior stock price target raised to $34 from $27 at Craig-Hallum
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Indivior stock
- Indivior announces restructuring charges of up to $50 million as part of cost-cutting plan
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 24.64 USD
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Indivior updates CFO employment agreements with no change to compensation
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 23.44 USD
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 22.36 USD
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- All You Need to Know About Indivior (INDV) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Indivior PLC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:INDV)
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Indivior Q2 2025 slides: SUBLOCADE growth drives raised guidance, shares surge
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 17.56 USD
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 16.36 USD
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Indivior stock with Buy rating on reset expectations
Daily Range
22.29 23.20
Year Range
7.33 25.09
- Previous Close
- 23.19
- Open
- 23.20
- Bid
- 22.39
- Ask
- 22.69
- Low
- 22.29
- High
- 23.20
- Volume
- 1.975 K
- Daily Change
- -3.45%
- Month Change
- -8.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 133.47%
- Year Change
- 131.54%
