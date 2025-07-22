KurseKategorien
INDV: Indivior PLC

22.89 USD 0.08 (0.35%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von INDV hat sich für heute um -0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.09 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Indivior PLC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Tagesspanne
22.22 23.09
Jahresspanne
7.33 25.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
22.97
Eröffnung
22.45
Bid
22.89
Ask
23.19
Tief
22.22
Hoch
23.09
Volumen
4.778 K
Tagesänderung
-0.35%
Monatsänderung
-6.23%
6-Monatsänderung
138.69%
Jahresänderung
136.71%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
