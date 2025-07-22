Währungen / INDV
INDV: Indivior PLC
22.89 USD 0.08 (0.35%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von INDV hat sich für heute um -0.35% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.22 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.09 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Indivior PLC-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
INDV News
- What Makes Indivior PLC (INDV) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at $25.03
- Indivior stock price target raised to $34 from $27 at Craig-Hallum
- Piper Sandler reiterates Overweight rating on Indivior stock
- Indivior announces restructuring charges of up to $50 million as part of cost-cutting plan
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 24.64 USD
- NVIDIA, Dell Set To Report Earnings As Investors Focus On Core PCE Price Index
- Indivior updates CFO employment agreements with no change to compensation
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 23.44 USD
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 22.36 USD
- This Palvella Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday - Almonty Indus (NASDAQ:ALM), Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG)
- All You Need to Know About Indivior (INDV) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 5th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Indivior PLC 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:INDV)
- Roblox, Carvana, eBay, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Huntington Ingalls Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)
- Indivior Q2 2025 slides: SUBLOCADE growth drives raised guidance, shares surge
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 17.56 USD
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Indivior PLC (INDV) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release
- Indivior stock hits 52-week high at 16.36 USD
- Jefferies assumes coverage on Indivior stock with Buy rating on reset expectations
Tagesspanne
22.22 23.09
Jahresspanne
7.33 25.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 22.97
- Eröffnung
- 22.45
- Bid
- 22.89
- Ask
- 23.19
- Tief
- 22.22
- Hoch
- 23.09
- Volumen
- 4.778 K
- Tagesänderung
- -0.35%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.23%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 138.69%
- Jahresänderung
- 136.71%
