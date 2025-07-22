Devises / INDV
INDV: Indivior PLC
22.51 USD 0.38 (1.66%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de INDV a changé de -1.66% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.33 et à un maximum de 23.07.
Suivez la dynamique Indivior PLC. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
INDV Nouvelles
Range quotidien
22.33 23.07
Range Annuel
7.33 25.09
- Clôture Précédente
- 22.89
- Ouverture
- 23.07
- Bid
- 22.51
- Ask
- 22.81
- Plus Bas
- 22.33
- Plus Haut
- 23.07
- Volume
- 5.986 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.66%
- Changement Mensuel
- -7.78%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 134.72%
- Changement Annuel
- 132.78%
20 septembre, samedi