INDV: Indivior PLC

22.97 USD 0.20 (0.88%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de INDV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.88%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 22.73, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 23.33.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Indivior PLC. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
22.73 23.33
Rango anual
7.33 25.09
Cierres anteriores
22.77
Open
22.89
Bid
22.97
Ask
23.27
Low
22.73
High
23.33
Volumen
3.392 K
Cambio diario
0.88%
Cambio mensual
-5.90%
Cambio a 6 meses
139.52%
Cambio anual
137.54%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B