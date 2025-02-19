Moedas / ILPT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest
6.49 USD 0.12 (1.88%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ILPT para hoje mudou para 1.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 6.35 e o mais alto foi 6.53.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILPT Notícias
- Implied Volatility Surging for Industrial Logistics Properties Stock Options
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Industrial Logistics Properties Stock: Large Warehouse Portfolio, Cautious Outlook (ILPT)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About ILPT Stock We Don't?
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Freedom Broker downgrades Industrial Logistics stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Industrial Logistics Q2 2025 slides: Dividend increase, debt refinancing highlight quarter
- Trade War Redux
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust secures $1.16 billion loan, repays prior debt
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Prices $1.16 Billion Fixed Rate Mortgage Financing
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust: High Risk, Strong Upside Potential (NASDAQ:ILPT)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
6.35 6.53
Faixa anual
2.45 6.56
- Fechamento anterior
- 6.37
- Open
- 6.39
- Bid
- 6.49
- Ask
- 6.79
- Low
- 6.35
- High
- 6.53
- Volume
- 198
- Mudança diária
- 1.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.27%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 87.57%
- Mudança anual
- 36.06%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh