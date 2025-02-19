KurseKategorien
Währungen / ILPT
Zurück zum Aktien

ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest

6.43 USD 0.02 (0.31%)
Sektor: Immobilien Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von ILPT hat sich für heute um -0.31% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 6.38 bis zu einem Hoch von 6.47 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ILPT News

Tagesspanne
6.38 6.47
Jahresspanne
2.45 6.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
6.45
Eröffnung
6.47
Bid
6.43
Ask
6.73
Tief
6.38
Hoch
6.47
Volumen
35
Tagesänderung
-0.31%
Monatsänderung
6.28%
6-Monatsänderung
85.84%
Jahresänderung
34.80%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K