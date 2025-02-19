Currencies / ILPT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest
6.35 USD 0.08 (1.28%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ILPT exchange rate has changed by 1.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.21 and at a high of 6.42.
Follow Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILPT News
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Industrial Logistics Properties Stock: Large Warehouse Portfolio, Cautious Outlook (ILPT)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About ILPT Stock We Don't?
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Freedom Broker downgrades Industrial Logistics stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Industrial Logistics Q2 2025 slides: Dividend increase, debt refinancing highlight quarter
- Trade War Redux
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust secures $1.16 billion loan, repays prior debt
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Prices $1.16 Billion Fixed Rate Mortgage Financing
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust: High Risk, Strong Upside Potential (NASDAQ:ILPT)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
6.21 6.42
Year Range
2.45 6.51
- Previous Close
- 6.27
- Open
- 6.28
- Bid
- 6.35
- Ask
- 6.65
- Low
- 6.21
- High
- 6.42
- Volume
- 576
- Daily Change
- 1.28%
- Month Change
- 4.96%
- 6 Months Change
- 83.53%
- Year Change
- 33.12%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%