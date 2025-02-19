通貨 / ILPT
ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest
6.45 USD 0.08 (1.26%)
セクター: 不動産 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ILPTの今日の為替レートは、1.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり6.35の安値と6.53の高値で取引されました。
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ILPT News
1日のレンジ
6.35 6.53
1年のレンジ
2.45 6.56
- 以前の終値
- 6.37
- 始値
- 6.39
- 買値
- 6.45
- 買値
- 6.75
- 安値
- 6.35
- 高値
- 6.53
- 出来高
- 703
- 1日の変化
- 1.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 6.61%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 86.42%
- 1年の変化
- 35.22%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K