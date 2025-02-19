QuotazioniSezioni
ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest

6.21 USD 0.24 (3.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ILPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.15 e ad un massimo di 6.48.

Segui le dinamiche di Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.15 6.48
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 6.56
Chiusura Precedente
6.45
Apertura
6.47
Bid
6.21
Ask
6.51
Minimo
6.15
Massimo
6.48
Volume
944
Variazione giornaliera
-3.72%
Variazione Mensile
2.64%
Variazione Semestrale
79.48%
Variazione Annuale
30.19%
