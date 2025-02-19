Valute / ILPT
ILPT: Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest
6.21 USD 0.24 (3.72%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ILPT ha avuto una variazione del -3.72% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.15 e ad un massimo di 6.48.
Segui le dinamiche di Industrial Logistics Properties Trust - of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
ILPT News
- Dream Industrial REIT: Miss This Monthly Dividend Payer And Regret It Later (DREUF)
- Implied Volatility Surging for Industrial Logistics Properties Stock Options
- The State Of REITs: August 2025 Edition
- Industrial Logistics Properties Stock: Large Warehouse Portfolio, Cautious Outlook (ILPT)
- Do Options Traders Know Something About ILPT Stock We Don't?
- Disinflation Dividend: REIT Earnings Scorecard
- NAV Monitor: U.S. REITs Close July At Median 20.3% Discount To Net Asset Value
- Freedom Broker downgrades Industrial Logistics stock to Hold despite raising price target
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Industrial Logistics Q2 2025 slides: Dividend increase, debt refinancing highlight quarter
- Trade War Redux
- The RMR Group: Stock Is Undervalued But Needs To Grow Revenues Into 2026
- NAV Monitor: U.S. Equity REITs Trade At Higher Discount To NAV In June
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust secures $1.16 billion loan, repays prior debt
- Fed Ditches 'Data Dependent'
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Prices $1.16 Billion Fixed Rate Mortgage Financing
- Avoid These 3 REITs If You Like Sleeping At Night (Too Much Risk)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust: High Risk, Strong Upside Potential (NASDAQ:ILPT)
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2025 Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 3rd
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of April 21, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.15 6.48
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 6.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 6.45
- Apertura
- 6.47
- Bid
- 6.21
- Ask
- 6.51
- Minimo
- 6.15
- Massimo
- 6.48
- Volume
- 944
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.72%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 79.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 30.19%
