Moedas / ICHR
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ICHR: Ichor Holdings
17.79 USD 1.31 (7.95%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ICHR para hoje mudou para 7.95%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.81 e o mais alto foi 17.94.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ichor Holdings. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ICHR Notícias
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ichor Holdings Stock We Don't?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- DA Davidson lowers Ichor stock price target to $35 on operational issues
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Ichor stock rating downgraded by B.Riley amid margin concerns
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ichor (ICHR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ichor Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Stifel lowers Ichor stock price target to $25 ahead of Q2 earnings
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ichor Holdings Stock?
- Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Ichor: The Best AI Infrastructure Cyclical Bet With Recovery Underway (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- If You Are Bullish On The Semiconductor Industry, You Should Love Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- ICHR stock touches 52-week low at $15.34 amid market challenges
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Ichor Holdings Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Fabrinet, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)
- Ichor shares plunge on earnings miss, weak guidance
Faixa diária
16.81 17.94
Faixa anual
15.33 36.47
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.48
- Open
- 17.25
- Bid
- 17.79
- Ask
- 18.09
- Low
- 16.81
- High
- 17.94
- Volume
- 3.270 K
- Mudança diária
- 7.95%
- Mudança mensal
- 10.70%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.51%
- Mudança anual
- -43.00%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh