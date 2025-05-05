QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / ICHR
Tornare a Azioni

ICHR: Ichor Holdings

18.44 USD 0.42 (2.33%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ICHR ha avuto una variazione del 2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.56 e ad un massimo di 18.73.

Segui le dinamiche di Ichor Holdings. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ICHR News

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.56 18.73
Intervallo Annuale
15.33 36.47
Chiusura Precedente
18.02
Apertura
18.25
Bid
18.44
Ask
18.74
Minimo
17.56
Massimo
18.73
Volume
3.099 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.33%
Variazione Mensile
14.75%
Variazione Semestrale
-17.61%
Variazione Annuale
-40.92%
20 settembre, sabato