Currencies / ICHR
ICHR: Ichor Holdings
17.06 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ICHR exchange rate has changed by -0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.89 and at a high of 17.70.
Follow Ichor Holdings dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
ICHR News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About Ichor Holdings Stock We Don't?
- Macquarie Small Cap Core Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- DA Davidson lowers Ichor stock price target to $35 on operational issues
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Palantir, Gartner Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Tuesday
- Nasdaq Down 50 Points; ISM Services PMI Declines In July - Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC), Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL)
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Pfizer Earnings Top Views - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Inspire Medical Systems, Ichor Holdings, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP), Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- Why Palantir Technologies Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 5%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL), Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)
- Ichor stock rating downgraded by B.Riley amid margin concerns
- Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ichor (ICHR) Q2 Revenue Jumps 18%
- Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Ichor Holdings Q2 2025 misses EPS, stock rises
- Stifel lowers Ichor stock price target to $25 ahead of Q2 earnings
- Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Ichor Holdings Stock?
- Ichor Holdings (ICHR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
- Ichor: The Best AI Infrastructure Cyclical Bet With Recovery Underway (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- If You Are Bullish On The Semiconductor Industry, You Should Love Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)
- ICHR stock touches 52-week low at $15.34 amid market challenges
- Carillon Chartwell Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Ichor Holdings Posts Weak Earnings, Joins Fabrinet, Vertex Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL), EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)
- Ichor shares plunge on earnings miss, weak guidance
Daily Range
16.89 17.70
Year Range
15.33 36.47
- Previous Close
- 17.07
- Open
- 17.33
- Bid
- 17.06
- Ask
- 17.36
- Low
- 16.89
- High
- 17.70
- Volume
- 2.095 K
- Daily Change
- -0.06%
- Month Change
- 6.16%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.77%
- Year Change
- -45.34%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%