ICHR: Ichor Holdings
16.48 USD 0.58 (3.40%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ICHR de hoy ha cambiado un -3.40%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.43.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ichor Holdings. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ICHR News
Rango diario
16.33 17.43
Rango anual
15.33 36.47
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.06
- Open
- 16.87
- Bid
- 16.48
- Ask
- 16.78
- Low
- 16.33
- High
- 17.43
- Volumen
- 3.914 K
- Cambio diario
- -3.40%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.55%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -26.36%
- Cambio anual
- -47.20%
