IAG: Iamgold Corporation
10.92 USD 0.13 (1.18%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do IAG para hoje mudou para -1.18%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 10.83 e o mais alto foi 11.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Iamgold Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
IAG Notícias
Faixa diária
10.83 11.04
Faixa anual
4.44 11.58
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.05
- Open
- 10.99
- Bid
- 10.92
- Ask
- 11.22
- Low
- 10.83
- High
- 11.04
- Volume
- 692
- Mudança diária
- -1.18%
- Mudança mensal
- 14.23%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.70%
- Mudança anual
- 104.49%
