IAG: Iamgold Corporation

11.35 USD 0.33 (2.99%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio IAG ha avuto una variazione del 2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.07 e ad un massimo di 11.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Iamgold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
11.07 11.38
Intervallo Annuale
4.44 11.58
Chiusura Precedente
11.02
Apertura
11.09
Bid
11.35
Ask
11.65
Minimo
11.07
Massimo
11.38
Volume
13.538 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.99%
Variazione Mensile
18.72%
Variazione Semestrale
83.66%
Variazione Annuale
112.55%
