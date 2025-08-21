Valute / IAG
IAG: Iamgold Corporation
11.35 USD 0.33 (2.99%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio IAG ha avuto una variazione del 2.99% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 11.07 e ad un massimo di 11.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Iamgold Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
IAG News
- Chi vola più in alto? Bernstein confronta le performance delle compagnie aeree europee
- Who flies highest? Bernstein compares European airline performance
- Iamgold (IAG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- Il titolo di IAG raggiunge il massimo di 52 settimane a 11,36 USD
- IAG stock hits 52-week high at 11.36 USD
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- These Were the 3 Top-Performing Stocks in the S&P 500 in August 2025
- iA Financial Corporation aggiunge due veterani del settore al consiglio
- iA Financial Corporation adds two industry veterans to board
- Russian drones in Poland’s airspace stir worries for Europe’s civil aviation
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- FTSE 100 lifted by bank, healthcare stocks; corporate earnings in focus
- Top 3 Materials Stocks That May Crash This Quarter - Equinox Gold (AMEX:EQX), Iamgold (NYSE:IAG)
- DISV: Benchmark-Beating International ETF
- IAG stock reaches 52-week high at 9.98 USD
- Iamgold: Côté Is The Crown Jewel, Essakane The Achilles' Heel (NYSE:IAG)
- Total Return Breakouts: Biotechs Accelerating To Overtake Gold Rush
- iA Financial Group names Marie-Annick Bonneau as new chief risk officer
- Iamgold Stock: Strong Gold Prices And Coté Gold Transform The Outlook (NYSE:IAG)
- Iamgold stock hits 52-week high at 9.19 USD
- B2Gold vs. IAMGOLD: Which Gold Mining Stock is the Better Buy Now?
- iA Financial Group CEO to speak at Scotiabank summit on Sept 4
- BTG Q2 Production Beats Expectations: Can It Keep the Momentum?
- IAG stock hits 52-week high at 8.38 USD
Intervallo Giornaliero
11.07 11.38
Intervallo Annuale
4.44 11.58
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.02
- Apertura
- 11.09
- Bid
- 11.35
- Ask
- 11.65
- Minimo
- 11.07
- Massimo
- 11.38
- Volume
- 13.538 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.99%
- Variazione Mensile
- 18.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 83.66%
- Variazione Annuale
- 112.55%
20 settembre, sabato