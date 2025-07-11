Moedas / HROW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HROW: Harrow Inc
44.44 USD 1.29 (2.99%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HROW para hoje mudou para 2.99%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 43.50 e o mais alto foi 44.64.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Harrow Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HROW Notícias
- Harrow: A Classical GARP Stock (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow prices $250 million senior notes offering at 8.625%
- Harrow announces $250 million notes offering, new credit facility
- Harrow appoints Andrew R. Boll as president and names Randall E. Pollard chief accounting officer
- Harrow Baby Bonds Yield Review (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Harrow (HROW) Stock
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 15th
- Wall Street Analysts Think Harrow (HROW) Could Surge 53.24%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Harrow Stock's Ambitious Guidance Puts It In The Proving Ground (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow Stock Eyes Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Harrow: Exciting Times In Store (NASDAQ:HROW)
- H.C. Wainwright raises Harrow Health stock price target on VEVYE growth
- Harrow, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow, Inc. (HROW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Harrow Health Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic portfolio expansion
- Harrow Health earnings beat by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Harrow (HROW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- Harrow Health stock outlook strong as Cantor reiterates Overweight rating
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Harrow Health stock at $60 target
- Harrow acquires exclusive US rights to Samsung Bioepis eye drugs
- Harrow (HROW) Stock Jumps 11.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Harrow's Internal $100 Price Target Is Ambitious, But Bloomberg Data Backs It Up (HROW)
Faixa diária
43.50 44.64
Faixa anual
20.85 59.23
- Fechamento anterior
- 43.15
- Open
- 43.65
- Bid
- 44.44
- Ask
- 44.74
- Low
- 43.50
- High
- 44.64
- Volume
- 617
- Mudança diária
- 2.99%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.58%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 68.52%
- Mudança anual
- -0.22%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh