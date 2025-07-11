Valute / HROW
HROW: Harrow Inc
44.34 USD 1.04 (2.29%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HROW ha avuto una variazione del -2.29% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 43.65 e ad un massimo di 45.85.
Segui le dinamiche di Harrow Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
43.65 45.85
Intervallo Annuale
20.85 59.23
- Chiusura Precedente
- 45.38
- Apertura
- 45.77
- Bid
- 44.34
- Ask
- 44.64
- Minimo
- 43.65
- Massimo
- 45.85
- Volume
- 1.689 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.29%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 68.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.45%
20 settembre, sabato