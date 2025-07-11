通貨 / HROW
HROW: Harrow Inc
45.38 USD 2.23 (5.17%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HROWの今日の為替レートは、5.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.50の安値と45.50の高値で取引されました。
Harrow Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
HROW News
- Harrow: A Classical GARP Stock (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow prices $250 million senior notes offering at 8.625%
- Harrow announces $250 million notes offering, new credit facility
- Harrow appoints Andrew R. Boll as president and names Randall E. Pollard chief accounting officer
- Harrow Baby Bonds Yield Review (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Harrow (HROW) Stock
- Best Momentum Stock to Buy for August 15th
- Wall Street Analysts Think Harrow (HROW) Could Surge 53.24%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Harrow Stock's Ambitious Guidance Puts It In The Proving Ground (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow Stock Eyes Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Harrow: Exciting Times In Store (NASDAQ:HROW)
- H.C. Wainwright raises Harrow Health stock price target on VEVYE growth
- Harrow, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:HROW)
- Harrow, Inc. (HROW) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Harrow Health Q2 2025 slides: Mixed results amid strategic portfolio expansion
- Harrow Health earnings beat by $0.23, revenue fell short of estimates
- Barrick Gold, Roivant Sciences, Owens & Minor to report earnings Monday
- Harrow (HROW) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Undercovered Dozen: Christian Dior, Coca-Cola, Trinity Capital, Amgen And More
- Harrow Health stock outlook strong as Cantor reiterates Overweight rating
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates Buy rating on Harrow Health stock at $60 target
- Harrow acquires exclusive US rights to Samsung Bioepis eye drugs
- Harrow (HROW) Stock Jumps 11.4%: Will It Continue to Soar?
- Harrow's Internal $100 Price Target Is Ambitious, But Bloomberg Data Backs It Up (HROW)
1日のレンジ
43.50 45.50
1年のレンジ
20.85 59.23
- 以前の終値
- 43.15
- 始値
- 43.65
- 買値
- 45.38
- 買値
- 45.68
- 安値
- 43.50
- 高値
- 45.50
- 出来高
- 2.197 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 18.02%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 72.09%
- 1年の変化
- 1.89%
