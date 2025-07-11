クォートセクション
通貨 / HROW
HROW: Harrow Inc

45.38 USD 2.23 (5.17%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

HROWの今日の為替レートは、5.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり43.50の安値と45.50の高値で取引されました。

Harrow Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
43.50 45.50
1年のレンジ
20.85 59.23
以前の終値
43.15
始値
43.65
買値
45.38
買値
45.68
安値
43.50
高値
45.50
出来高
2.197 K
1日の変化
5.17%
1ヶ月の変化
18.02%
6ヶ月の変化
72.09%
1年の変化
1.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K