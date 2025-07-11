Currencies / HROW
HROW: Harrow Inc
42.88 USD 0.06 (0.14%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HROW exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.32 and at a high of 44.07.
Follow Harrow Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HROW News
Daily Range
42.32 44.07
Year Range
20.85 59.23
- Previous Close
- 42.82
- Open
- 43.10
- Bid
- 42.88
- Ask
- 43.18
- Low
- 42.32
- High
- 44.07
- Volume
- 2.398 K
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 11.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 62.61%
- Year Change
- -3.73%
