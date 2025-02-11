Moedas / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
14.11 USD 0.19 (1.36%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HQL para hoje mudou para 1.36%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.01 e o mais alto foi 14.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HQL Notícias
Faixa diária
14.01 14.14
Faixa anual
10.55 15.37
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.92
- Open
- 14.03
- Bid
- 14.11
- Ask
- 14.41
- Low
- 14.01
- High
- 14.14
- Volume
- 204
- Mudança diária
- 1.36%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.44%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 11.45%
- Mudança anual
- -6.68%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh