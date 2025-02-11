QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest

14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio HQL ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.06 e ad un massimo di 14.24.

Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.06 14.24
Intervallo Annuale
10.55 15.37
Chiusura Precedente
14.11
Apertura
14.24
Bid
14.09
Ask
14.39
Minimo
14.06
Massimo
14.24
Volume
168
Variazione giornaliera
-0.14%
Variazione Mensile
1.29%
Variazione Semestrale
11.30%
Variazione Annuale
-6.81%
21 settembre, domenica