Valute / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio HQL ha avuto una variazione del -0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.06 e ad un massimo di 14.24.
Segui le dinamiche di abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
HQL News
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.06 14.24
Intervallo Annuale
10.55 15.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.11
- Apertura
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- Minimo
- 14.06
- Massimo
- 14.24
- Volume
- 168
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.29%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.30%
- Variazione Annuale
- -6.81%
21 settembre, domenica