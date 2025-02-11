통화 / HQL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
HQL 환율이 오늘 -0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.06이고 고가는 14.24이었습니다.
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HQL News
- HQL: We Should Be Accumulating During The Weakness (NYSE:HQL)
- CEF Insights: The Future Of Healthcare Investing
- HQL: Positive Outlook Due To Increased Healthcare Spending (NYSE:HQL)
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn China A Share Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn life sciences investors sees $145,135 stock sale by Saba Capital
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- 5 Best CEFs This Month For Yields Up To 14% (March 2025)
- HQL: Attractive Valuation, Aligned To Benefit From Aging Gen X (NYSE:HQL)
일일 변동 비율
14.06 14.24
년간 변동
10.55 15.37
- 이전 종가
- 14.11
- 시가
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- 저가
- 14.06
- 고가
- 14.24
- 볼륨
- 168
- 일일 변동
- -0.14%
- 월 변동
- 1.29%
- 6개월 변동
- 11.30%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.81%
20 9월, 토요일