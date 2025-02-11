通貨 / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
14.11 USD 0.19 (1.36%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
HQLの今日の為替レートは、1.36%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.01の安値と14.14の高値で取引されました。
abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interestダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.01 14.14
1年のレンジ
10.55 15.37
- 以前の終値
- 13.92
- 始値
- 14.03
- 買値
- 14.11
- 買値
- 14.41
- 安値
- 14.01
- 高値
- 14.14
- 出来高
- 204
- 1日の変化
- 1.36%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.45%
- 1年の変化
- -6.68%
