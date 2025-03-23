Währungen / HQL
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HQL hat sich für heute um -0.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.24 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HQL News
- Saba Capital veräußert Anteile an abrdn Life Sciences Investors (HQL)
- HQL: We Should Be Accumulating During The Weakness (NYSE:HQL)
- CEF Insights: The Future Of Healthcare Investing
- HQL: Positive Outlook Due To Increased Healthcare Spending (NYSE:HQL)
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn China A Share Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn life sciences investors sees $145,135 stock sale by Saba Capital
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- 5 Best CEFs This Month For Yields Up To 14% (March 2025)
Tagesspanne
14.09 14.24
Jahresspanne
10.55 15.37
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.11
- Eröffnung
- 14.24
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- Tief
- 14.09
- Hoch
- 14.24
- Volumen
- 140
- Tagesänderung
- -0.14%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.29%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.30%
- Jahresänderung
- -6.81%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K