HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest

14.09 USD 0.02 (0.14%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de HQL a changé de -0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 14.06 et à un maximum de 14.24.

Suivez la dynamique abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
14.06 14.24
Range Annuel
10.55 15.37
Clôture Précédente
14.11
Ouverture
14.24
Bid
14.09
Ask
14.39
Plus Bas
14.06
Plus Haut
14.24
Volume
168
Changement quotidien
-0.14%
Changement Mensuel
1.29%
Changement à 6 Mois
11.30%
Changement Annuel
-6.81%
