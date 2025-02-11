Currencies / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
13.92 USD 0.07 (0.50%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HQL exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.88 and at a high of 14.06.
Follow abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
13.88 14.06
Year Range
10.55 15.37
- Previous Close
- 13.99
- Open
- 13.99
- Bid
- 13.92
- Ask
- 14.22
- Low
- 13.88
- High
- 14.06
- Volume
- 125
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.95%
- Year Change
- -7.94%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev