货币 / HQL
HQL: abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest
13.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HQL汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点13.89和高点14.07进行交易。
关注abrdn Life Sciences Investors Shares of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HQL新闻
- HQL: We Should Be Accumulating During The Weakness (NYSE:HQL)
- CEF Insights: The Future Of Healthcare Investing
- HQL: Positive Outlook Due To Increased Healthcare Spending (NYSE:HQL)
- The India Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Ultra Short Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn U.S. Small Cap Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn International Small Cap Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn High Income Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Healthcare Opportunities Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn Emerging Markets Ex-China Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Q1 2025 Commentary
- abrdn China A Share Equity Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Abrdn life sciences investors sees $145,135 stock sale by Saba Capital
- Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Q4 2024 Commentary (NYSE:HQL)
- 5 Best CEFs This Month For Yields Up To 14% (March 2025)
- HQL: Attractive Valuation, Aligned To Benefit From Aging Gen X (NYSE:HQL)
日范围
13.89 14.07
年范围
10.55 15.37
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.92
- 开盘价
- 14.02
- 卖价
- 13.92
- 买价
- 14.22
- 最低价
- 13.89
- 最高价
- 14.07
- 交易量
- 233
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 0.07%
- 6个月变化
- 9.95%
- 年变化
- -7.94%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B