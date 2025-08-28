Moedas / HPQ
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
HPQ: HP Inc
27.91 USD 0.21 (0.76%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HPQ para hoje mudou para 0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 27.69 e o mais alto foi 28.50.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas HP Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HPQ Notícias
- SMCI, AAPL, or DELL: Bernstein Picks the Top AI Hardware Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Apple vs. HP: Which Stock Has an Edge as AI PC Sales Accelerate?
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- DELL Gains Traction in AI PC Market: Can It Drive CSG Revenue?
- Tariff-driven PC pull-ins pose risk to HP Inc’s 2026 outlook
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Dell shares slip premarket after surprise resignation of CFO Yvonne McGill
- HP Inc. (HPQ) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Why HP (HPQ) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Dell stock price target raised to $155 from $145 at UBS on AI momentum
- Dell Sinks On Mixed Outlook After Beating Q2 Targets
- S&P 500, Dow score record high closes as Nvidia results buttress AI rally
- S&P 500, Dow score record high closes as Nvidia results buttress AI rally
- Dell lifts annual forecasts on AI server sales boom
- Wall Street Lunch: 'Economy Is Slowing, But Still Clearly Growing'
- S&P 500 hits record high as Nvidia results butress AI rally
- HP Prints Solid Q3, Analysts Expect It To Ride AI PCs Into 2026 - HP (NYSE:HPQ)
- Why Micron stock is rallying today
- Nasdaq drifts higher, Nvidia outlook faces China overhang
- HPQ's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nasdaq edges down as Nvidia falls on China market uncertainty
Faixa diária
27.69 28.50
Faixa anual
21.21 39.80
- Fechamento anterior
- 27.70
- Open
- 27.83
- Bid
- 27.91
- Ask
- 28.21
- Low
- 27.69
- High
- 28.50
- Volume
- 19.828 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.43%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.11%
- Mudança anual
- -20.33%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh