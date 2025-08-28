Currencies / HPQ
HPQ: HP Inc
27.68 USD 0.07 (0.25%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
HPQ exchange rate has changed by -0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.62 and at a high of 28.17.
Follow HP Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
HPQ News
- TDV: Technology Dashboard For September
- Meet 16 Ideal “Safer” September Dividend Dogs Of The S&P500
- DELL Gains Traction in AI PC Market: Can It Drive CSG Revenue?
- Tariff-driven PC pull-ins pose risk to HP Inc’s 2026 outlook
- This HP Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - BXP (NYSE:BXP), Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)
- Dell shares slip premarket after surprise resignation of CFO Yvonne McGill
- HP Inc. (HPQ) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communicopia + Technology Conference 2025
- Ex-Dividend Date Nearing for These 10 Stocks – Week of September 8, 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Why HP (HPQ) International Revenue Trends Deserve Your Attention
- Dell stock price target raised to $155 from $145 at UBS on AI momentum
- Dell Sinks On Mixed Outlook After Beating Q2 Targets
- S&P 500, Dow score record high closes as Nvidia results buttress AI rally
- Dell lifts annual forecasts on AI server sales boom
- Wall Street Lunch: 'Economy Is Slowing, But Still Clearly Growing'
- S&P 500 hits record high as Nvidia results butress AI rally
- HP Prints Solid Q3, Analysts Expect It To Ride AI PCs Into 2026 - HP (NYSE:HPQ)
- Why Micron stock is rallying today
- Nasdaq drifts higher, Nvidia outlook faces China overhang
- HPQ's Q3 Earnings Match Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Nasdaq edges down as Nvidia falls on China market uncertainty
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On HP After Q3 Results - HP (NYSE:HPQ)
- UBS raises HP stock price target to $29 on solid PC demand
Daily Range
27.62 28.17
Year Range
21.21 39.80
- Previous Close
- 27.75
- Open
- 27.84
- Bid
- 27.68
- Ask
- 27.98
- Low
- 27.62
- High
- 28.17
- Volume
- 3.835 K
- Daily Change
- -0.25%
- Month Change
- -1.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.72%
- Year Change
- -20.98%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%