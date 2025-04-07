Moedas / HOMB
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc
29.31 USD 0.14 (0.48%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do HOMB para hoje mudou para 0.48%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 29.10 e o mais alto foi 29.33.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Home BancShares Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
HOMB Notícias
Faixa diária
29.10 29.33
Faixa anual
24.22 32.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 29.17
- Open
- 29.33
- Bid
- 29.31
- Ask
- 29.61
- Low
- 29.10
- High
- 29.33
- Volume
- 38
- Mudança diária
- 0.48%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 4.79%
- Mudança anual
- 8.92%
