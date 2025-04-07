Währungen / HOMB
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc
29.76 USD 0.59 (2.02%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von HOMB hat sich für heute um 2.02% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 29.10 bis zu einem Hoch von 29.85 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Home BancShares Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
HOMB News
Tagesspanne
29.10 29.85
Jahresspanne
24.22 32.91
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 29.17
- Eröffnung
- 29.33
- Bid
- 29.76
- Ask
- 30.06
- Tief
- 29.10
- Hoch
- 29.85
- Volumen
- 1.227 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.02%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.16%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 6.40%
- Jahresänderung
- 10.59%
