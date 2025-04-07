Devises / HOMB
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
HOMB: Home BancShares Inc
29.27 USD 0.49 (1.65%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de HOMB a changé de -1.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 29.17 et à un maximum de 29.72.
Suivez la dynamique Home BancShares Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
HOMB Nouvelles
- Home BancShares: Maintaining A Buy Rating Despite Some Headwinds (NYSE:HOMB)
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Why Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Why Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
- ClearBridge Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Forms 'Hammer Chart Pattern': Time for Bottom Fishing?
- Home BancShares declares $0.20 quarterly dividend
- Home Bancshares Posts Record Q2 Results
- ClearBridge Small Cap Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- Home BancShares (HOMB) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?
- Home Bancshares stock price target raised to $32 from $30 at KBW
- Home Bancshares stock price target raised to $30 from $28 at Citi
- Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Home BancShares earnings beat by $0.01, revenue topped estimates
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- ASML, Johnson & Johnson, Bank of America set to report earnings Wednesday
- Home BancShares: Why I'm Resisting An Upgrade (NYSE:HOMB)
- Home BancShares: Upgrading To Buy Following The Recent Stock Price Decline (NYSE:HOMB)
- Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of June 1
- Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Home BancShares (HOMB) Stock Stays A Hold For Me Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- First Horizon: Better Banks Available At This Valuation (NYSE:FHN)
Range quotidien
29.17 29.72
Range Annuel
24.22 32.91
- Clôture Précédente
- 29.76
- Ouverture
- 29.72
- Bid
- 29.27
- Ask
- 29.57
- Plus Bas
- 29.17
- Plus Haut
- 29.72
- Volume
- 1.451 K
- Changement quotidien
- -1.65%
- Changement Mensuel
- -0.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 4.65%
- Changement Annuel
- 8.77%
20 septembre, samedi